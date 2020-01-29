Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Short Interest Update

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 818,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,174,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPST. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price objective on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 3,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,766. Capstone Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. Research analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.