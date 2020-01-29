Cardinal Energy Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$2.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.34. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.44.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,290,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,517,145.80.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

