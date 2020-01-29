Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Trading 3.8% Higher

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.00, 19,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$15.41.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Caribbean Utilities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.29. The firm has a market cap of $534.67 million and a P/E ratio of 17.86.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.