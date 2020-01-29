Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Trading 7.4% Higher

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.11, 999,119 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 832,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $248.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

