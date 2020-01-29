Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 340.93 and a beta of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $148,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

