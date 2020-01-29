Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

CASY opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.89 and a 200-day moving average of $165.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

