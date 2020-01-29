Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.
CASY opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.89 and a 200-day moving average of $165.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.
See Also: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.