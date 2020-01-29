Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $505,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,862. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 11.89.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

