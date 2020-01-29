Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Up 34.5% in January

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 264,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 2,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

