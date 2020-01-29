Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Up 32.9% in January

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 8,900,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.69 million, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $466,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

