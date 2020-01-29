Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Up 32.9% in January

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 8,900,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.69 million, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.67.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $466,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
