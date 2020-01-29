Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Cato worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cato during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Cato Corp has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

