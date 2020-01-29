CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.27.

NYSE:CBL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 905,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,614. The firm has a market cap of $154.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 551,062 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 625.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,073 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 173.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 632,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

