Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce sales of $3.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23 million. Cellectis reported sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $18.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $22.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cellectis by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 178,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 86,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,258. The firm has a market cap of $695.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

