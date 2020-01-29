Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.07

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.07 and traded as low as $11.16. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 4,380,316 shares.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

