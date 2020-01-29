Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $440.00

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 427 ($5.62), with a volume of 291238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.39).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWR. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $631.20 million and a P/E ratio of -125.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222.14.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.