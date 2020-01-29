Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $2.66 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Chainlink has a market cap of $931.65 million and approximately $132.46 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Coinbase and IDEX. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Coinbase, IDEX, Radar Relay, Huobi, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

