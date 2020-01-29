Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 441,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 325,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 1,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,846. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -0.58.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.