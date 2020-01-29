Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Boosted by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Chemed were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth $42,053,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CHE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $478.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,170. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $288.11 and a one year high of $485.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.83 and its 200-day moving average is $423.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total transaction of $827,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
