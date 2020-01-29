Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Boosted by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Chemed were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth $42,053,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $478.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,170. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $288.11 and a one year high of $485.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.83 and its 200-day moving average is $423.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total transaction of $827,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.