Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. 137,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,799. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

