Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,901,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,842. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $109.98 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

