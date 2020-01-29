Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 30.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after acquiring an additional 327,631 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

CVX stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.37. 4,750,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,842. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $109.98 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

