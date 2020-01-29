China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Up 9.1%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 1,632,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 793,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.