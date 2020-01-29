Chorus Aviation Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CHR traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,014. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$7.03 and a one year high of C$8.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$351.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$357.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.8400001 earnings per share for the current year.

CHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.29.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

