Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chubb were worth $47,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,181,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

