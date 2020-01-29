Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.95

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.95 and last traded at $145.71, with a volume of 2257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average of $128.03.
In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
