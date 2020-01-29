Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.95

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.95 and last traded at $145.71, with a volume of 2257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average of $128.03.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

