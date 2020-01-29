Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Shares Down 5.1%

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $116.11 and last traded at $116.11, 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

