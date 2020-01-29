Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.17 and its 200 day moving average is $263.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas has a twelve month low of $182.32 and a twelve month high of $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 747.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

