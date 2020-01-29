Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,200 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

