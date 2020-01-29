Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Resources accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NJR opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $479.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NJR. Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

