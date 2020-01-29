Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 2.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,171,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total value of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,238.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $196.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.01.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

