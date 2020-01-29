Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $156.15. The stock had a trading volume of 358,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.