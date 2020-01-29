Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.79

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as high as $11.99. Coca-Cola Amatil shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 1,518,035 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 30.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$10.82.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile (ASX:CCL)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

