Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 30.61%.

CODA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

