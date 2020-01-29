Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.59, 4,987,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 7,323,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.