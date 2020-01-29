Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $5.59

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.59. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 136,058 shares changing hands.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective (down previously from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 830,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 347,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

