Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 499.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 70.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 117,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

