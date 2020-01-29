Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20

Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CHRT opened at GBX 695 ($9.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.03 million and a P/E ratio of 39.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 694.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 547.39. Cohort has a 52-week low of GBX 354 ($4.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 738 ($9.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.
