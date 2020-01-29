Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20

Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CHRT opened at GBX 695 ($9.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.03 million and a P/E ratio of 39.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 694.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 547.39. Cohort has a 52-week low of GBX 354 ($4.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 738 ($9.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.

Get Cohort alerts:

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company manufactures and sells equipment and systems in the areas of tactical communications and naval communications for defense community; and provides system engineering and project management services, such as electronic warfare operational support, information management as a service, digital forensic, training support, and strategic system services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.