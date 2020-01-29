Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMCO. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. 102,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $875.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $277,043.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

