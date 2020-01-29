Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.9% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

