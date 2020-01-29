Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $6.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 6.00 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Cominar REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter.

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

