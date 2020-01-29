Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 836,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of CVGI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.68. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.77.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.
