Community Bankers Trust Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bankers Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. Community Bankers Trust has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

