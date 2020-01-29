Comparing SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) & Eastgroup Properties (NASDAQ:EGP)

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

29.8% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Eastgroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0.46% 0.90% 0.17% Eastgroup Properties 28.07% 9.16% 4.02%

Volatility and Risk

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastgroup Properties has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Eastgroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastgroup Properties pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Eastgroup Properties has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Eastgroup Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH $178.17 million 0.51 $110,000.00 $1.04 6.15 Eastgroup Properties $300.39 million 17.80 $88.50 million $4.67 29.40

Eastgroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastgroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Eastgroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastgroup Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25

Eastgroup Properties has a consensus target price of $129.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.51%. Given Eastgroup Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastgroup Properties is more favorable than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Summary

Eastgroup Properties beats SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.7 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.