Comparing Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) and Rattler Midstream (NYSE:RTLR)

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tc Pipelines and Rattler Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tc Pipelines $10.55 billion 4.91 $2.86 billion $2.98 18.62 Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tc Pipelines has higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tc Pipelines and Rattler Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tc Pipelines 1 5 4 0 2.30 Rattler Midstream 0 5 10 0 2.67

Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus target price of $66.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Rattler Midstream has a consensus target price of $22.15, indicating a potential upside of 39.77%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than Tc Pipelines.

Profitability

This table compares Tc Pipelines and Rattler Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tc Pipelines 29.37% 14.12% 3.93% Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Tc Pipelines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Rattler Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tc Pipelines pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Tc Pipelines pays out 77.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tc Pipelines has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Tc Pipelines beats Rattler Midstream on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses. It owns and operates wholly-owned natural gas pipelines of 81,500 kilometers and partially-owned natural gas pipelines of 11,100 kilometers; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 billion cubic feet. The company also owns and manages midstream assets that provide natural gas producer services, including gathering, treatment, conditioning, processing, and liquids handling with a focus on the Appalachian Basin. In addition, it owns and operates liquids pipelines infrastructure for the transportation of Alberta crude oil supplies to the refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, and the U.S. Gulf Coast, as well as U.S. crude oil supplies from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Further, the company operates 10 power generation facilities with a power generation capacity of 6,615 megawatt powered by natural gas and nuclear fuel sources located in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, and Arizona; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of unregulated natural gas storage capacity in Alberta. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

