ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Raised by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 76,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 252,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

