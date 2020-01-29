Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, UEX and HADAX. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $67,954.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.03213505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, ABCC, UEX, CoinEx, CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

