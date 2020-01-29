Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stake Raised by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 760.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 832,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 7,653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 773,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after buying an additional 763,549 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 138.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Continental Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,341 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Continental Resources by 602.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 158,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 135,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 over the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. 305,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

