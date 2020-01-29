Contrasting Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) & Fifth Street Asset Management (NYSE:FSAM)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sculptor Capital Management and Fifth Street Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management -8.39% 87.04% 6.75% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.4%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Fifth Street Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $507.22 million 2.35 -$24.28 million $1.17 20.40 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fifth Street Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sculptor Capital Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

