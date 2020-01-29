CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

CPLG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. 517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,929. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 221,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,918,000 after purchasing an additional 569,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

CPLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CorePoint Lodging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.