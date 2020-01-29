Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,594,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,752 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 4.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $46,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 72.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 30,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 281.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 40.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 165,013 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,980 shares of company stock worth $2,411,340. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $28.34. 9,567,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,891. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

