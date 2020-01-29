Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $842.83 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $842.83 million and $199.16 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $4.42 or 0.00047158 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,451.88 or 1.00809596 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000742 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

